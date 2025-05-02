Azerbaijan reveals number of entities in electronic agriculture system

BAKU, Azerbaijan, May 2.​ The electronic agriculture system in Azerbaijan now includes 900,000 entities that have already carried out at least one process, the country's Deputy Minister of Agriculture, Ilhama Gadimova said at the Agribusiness Development Forum, Trend reports.

He mentioned that this can be used to facilitate data-based decision-making and access to loans in the future:

"The Agricultural Credit and Development Agency has the application of loans and concessions through an electronic mechanism on its agenda. This will also make it easier to direct complaints and suggestions in this area. At the same time, it will lead to the elimination of issues that need to be corrected in the area without any losses.

The electronic system will also make exchange between agriculture and banks more advanced. We believe that this system will also improve farmers' access to credit," the official noted.

