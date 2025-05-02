Vətən müharibəsinin Anım Gününün rəmzi olan Xarı bülbül
AZAL official discloses looming plans for airlines' facelift

Society Materials 2 May 2025 14:52 (UTC +04:00)
AZAL official discloses looming plans for airlines' facelift

BAKU, Azerbaijan, May 2.​ Azerbaijan Airlines (AZAL) plans to expand its fleet with more than 20 modern aircraft by 2030, said Farid Huseynov, Head of the Internal and External Communications Department at AZAL, Trend reports.

Speaking at a panel session titled "Sustainable Solutions in Transport Infrastructure Through the Lens of Media" held within the 2nd Forum on “Public Processes in Media Contex”t, organized by the Media Development Agency, Huseynov expanded on the air carrier's upcoming plans.

"In 2024, the company served more than 4 million passengers across 63 destinations. This is a record figure. By 2030, we plan to add over 20 modern aircraft to our fleet," he said.

