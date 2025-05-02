Azerbaijan pulls back curtain on non-oil exports to Kazakhstan in 1Q2025
In the first quarter of 2025, Azerbaijan's export of non-oil products to Kazakhstan surged by 73.8 percent year on year, reaching $20.4 million. This resulted in the Central Asian country's ranking 6th among Azerbaijani oil importers. In the same period, Azerbaijan's import from Kazakhstan amounted to $98.1 million, marking impressive rise of $39.3 million (66.7 percent).
Access to paid information is limited
If You already have a account, please log in
Subscription to paid content
Gain access to all that Trend has to offer, as well as to premium, licensed content via subscription or direct purchase through a credit card.
- AZN
- USD
- EUR
- RUB
10 news item
40.00 23.50 20.00 0.00Buy
Subscribe to paid news for 3 months
1 020.00 600.00 510.00 0.00Buy