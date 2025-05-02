Azerbaijan pulls back curtain on non-oil exports to Kazakhstan in 1Q2025

In the first quarter of 2025, Azerbaijan's export of non-oil products to Kazakhstan surged by 73.8 percent year on year, reaching $20.4 million. This resulted in the Central Asian country's ranking 6th among Azerbaijani oil importers. In the same period, Azerbaijan's import from Kazakhstan amounted to $98.1 million, marking impressive rise of $39.3 million (66.7 percent).

