East Azerbaijan eyes closer economic ties with Baku - governor cites Araz Corridor as key link (Exclusive interview)

BAKU, Azerbaijan, May 2. Iran's East Azerbaijan Province is brimming with potential, owing to its extensive frontier with Azerbaijan, numerous opportunities in various sectors, and the Araz Corridor, the province's governor, Bahram Sarmast, told Trend.

"We are closely monitoring the activation and operation of the corridor. In this context, the launch of the Kalaleh-Aghband terminal, followed by the upcoming opening of the Julfa terminal, are important projects," he said.

The official pointed out that the historic visit of Iranian President Masoud Pezeshkian to Azerbaijan is a big deal in more ways than one.

"Within the framework of this visit, a large delegation in the field of trade also arrived in Azerbaijan. At the same time, the visit of the governors of the four provinces bordering Azerbaijan (East Azerbaijan, West Azerbaijan, Ardabil, and Gilan) to Azerbaijan was of great importance," Sarmast explained.

He claims that Azerbaijan and Iran share common cultural and historical roots.

"The two countries have irreplaceable common economic interests. A number of important documents were signed during the visit with the participation of the presidents of the two countries. These documents envisage further development of relations with the border provinces within the framework of cooperation between the two countries.

East Azerbaijan Province, with Tabriz as its center, has numerous invaluable ties with Azerbaijan. The potential of East Azerbaijan in various sectors can elevate the relations between the two countries to a higher level. This can also contribute to the improvement of the welfare of the population in the border regions. The development of tourism and joint investments in East Azerbaijan are among the issues that can be focused on.

Both Iranian investors operating in Azerbaijan and Azerbaijani investors can contribute to the development of economic and trade relations between the two countries, particularly in the border provinces.

In addition to economic relations, cultural ties between the two countries can also develop. The organization of events involving literary and artistic figures from both sides could boost the development of these relations. Among the neighboring countries, Azerbaijan is one of Iran’s most prominent partners. In this regard, the President of Iran, Masoud Pezeshkian, has granted various authorities to the provincial governors in Iran.

The border provinces of Iran with Azerbaijan should keep the agreements reached under the framework of the Iran-Azerbaijan Economic Cooperation Intergovernmental Joint Commission at the provincial level as a point of focus.

During meetings held in Baku, agreements on various sectors, including economic and trade areas, were discussed, and an agreement was reached on their implementation. In the future, mutual visits and agreements aimed at further developing trade and economic relations will remain a priority so that practical and tangible results can be achieved," he mentioned.

The official further said that operation of the Aras Free Trade Zone in East Azerbaijan Province can create many opportunities.

"For example, border markets between the two countries can start functioning, and joint projects can be carried out in the free trade zones.

Given the significant potential of East Azerbaijan Province in the industrial sector, efforts could be made towards joint ventures in industrial parks. In this direction, investors from both countries can be more active.

The procedural rules for university cooperation and student exchange with the East Azerbaijan province can be simplified. The possibility of reinstating flights between Iranian Tabriz and Azerbaijan's Baku, and vice versa, is kept in the focus of attention. This would provide an easier travel option for both citizens and businesspeople from both nations, enabling them to visit Tabriz and Baku with greater ease.

"President Pezeshkian quotes the famous poet Muhammad Huseyn Shahriyar at many events, even in Baku. Considering that this poet is becoming more and more famous in the region, it is planned to hold the International Shahriyar Congress in Tabriz. Poets, cultural figures, and officials from Azerbaijan are also planned to participate in that event," he pointed out.

Stay up-to-date with more news on Trend News Agency's WhatsApp channel