Cyberattack by Russian hackers undermines trust in allied relations - Azerbaijani official

BAKU, Azerbaijan, May 2.​ A cyberattack attributed to a Russian-linked cyber espionage group contradicts the spirit of allied relations between Azerbaijan and Russia, said Ramid Namazov, Chairman of the Parliamentary Commission on Foreign Interference and Hybrid Threats, Trend reports.

Speaking at a public hearing organized by the commission under the theme "Cyberattacks on Azerbaijan’s Media Resources," Namazov expressed regret over the incident.

"It is regrettable that a cyberattack carried out with a high degree of technical sophistication has been traced back to a cyber espionage group based in Russia. This runs counter to the specific provisions of the Declaration on Allied Interaction between the Republic of Azerbaijan and the Russian Federation, and to the overall spirit of our bilateral relations," he said.

Previously, Namazov had noted that the attack on Azerbaijani media organizations was attributed to APT29, also known as Cozy Bear—a group with other aliases including Midnight Blizzard and the Dukes, and believed to be connected to Russian intelligence services.

