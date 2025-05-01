Uzbekistan, American investment firm forge path for strategic mining projects

TASHKENT, Uzbekistan, May 1. Pini Althaus, CEO of the American investment firm Cove Capital, met with Uzbek officials at the Ministry of Investment, Industry, and Trade of Uzbekistan to discuss key areas of collaboration, Trend reports.

The discussion centered on promising opportunities in the mining sector, with a particular focus on investment projects related to the exploration and development of strategically significant mineral deposits. Special emphasis was placed on attracting investment in critical minerals, implementing innovative technologies in geological exploration, and facilitating the exchange of expertise with international specialists.

The convening leveraged synergies established during the ministry’s task force engagement in Washington on April 8-9, 2025.



At the culmination of the assembly, both stakeholders reiterated their dedication to propelling the proposed initiatives forward.



Cove Capital operates as a specialized investment entity focused on the intricacies of geological exploration and the strategic advancement of critical and rare earth mineral deposits. The organization engages in multifaceted initiatives spanning the continents of North and South America, as well as the regions of Australia and Asia.