Kazakhstan sees growth in oil transportation through trunk pipelines in 2024

Photo: KazTransOil

In 2024, oil transportation through Kazakhstan's trunk pipelines saw an increase, according to KazMunayGas. The growth was driven by higher oil transshipment from the Kashagan and Karachaganak fields via the Atyrau-Samara pipeline and the Caspian Pipeline Consortium, along with growing domestic transportation to refineries. The country's pipeline infrastructure, managed by KazTransOil and its joint ventures, has the capacity to handle higher transportation volumes from future projects.

