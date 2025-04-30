Uzbekistan's ATM, infokiosk installation reaches new heights by Apr. 2025
As of April 2025, Uzbekistan had deployed 33,650 ATMs and information kiosks, showing a slight increase from 32,265 in the previous month. Xalq Bank leads the market with 3,041 devices, followed by Agrobank with 2,164 units.
Access to paid information is limited
If You already have a account, please log in
Subscription to paid content
Gain access to all that Trend has to offer, as well as to premium, licensed content via subscription or direct purchase through a credit card.
- AZN
- USD
- EUR
- RUB
10 news item
40.00 23.50 20.00 0.00Buy
Subscribe to paid news for 3 months
1 020.00 600.00 510.00 0.00Buy