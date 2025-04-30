Uzbekistan's ATM, infokiosk installation reaches new heights by Apr. 2025

As of April 2025, Uzbekistan had deployed 33,650 ATMs and information kiosks, showing a slight increase from 32,265 in the previous month. Xalq Bank leads the market with 3,041 devices, followed by Agrobank with 2,164 units.

