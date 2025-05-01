Azerbaijani Parliament approves reappointment of Kamran Aliyev as Prosecutor General

BAKU, Azerbaijan, May 1. The submission of the President of the Republic of Azerbaijan on appointment to the post of Prosecutor General has been received by the Parliament of Azerbaijan, Trend reports

According to information, the issue was discussed today at the plenary session of the Azerbaijani Parliament.

In the presentation, it was proposed to give consent to the appointment of Kamran Aliyev to the post of Prosecutor General.

The draft decision was put to a vote and adopted in the first reading.

Prosecutor General Kamran Aliyev addressed the Azerbaijani Parliament.

“On behalf of myself personally and on behalf of the staff of the Prosecutor's Office, I express my gratitude to President Ilham Aliyev for the confidence once again placed in me and for addressing the supreme legislative body on my appointment to this important state post. I would also like to express my gratitude to the deputies of the Azerbaijani Parliament for supporting my candidacy,” Aliyev said.

Kamran Aliyev was appointed Prosecutor General by decree of President Ilham Aliyev on May 1, 2020. On November 23, 2021, he was awarded the highest special title of State Counselor of Justice I degree.

Under the Constitution, the Azerbaijani Parliament approves the appointment and dismissal of the Prosecutor General at the proposal of the President of the Republic of Azerbaijan.