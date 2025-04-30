TotalEnergies sees drop in net cash flow for Q1 2025

Photo: TotalEnergies

TotalEnergies reported a net cash flow of $2.07 billion for the first quarter of 2025, a decline from the $3.29 billion posted in the previous quarter. The decrease was mainly driven by a rise in working capital and an increase in net investments.

