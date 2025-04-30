Uzbekistan’s Senate greenlights alliance treaty ratification with Azerbaijan

BAKU, Azerbaijan, April 30. The Senate of the Oliy Majlis of Uzbekistan has approved the law on ratification of the Treaty on Allied Relations between Uzbekistan and Azerbaijan, Trend reports.

According to information, the law on the treaty, signed in Tashkent on August 23, 2024, was approved today during the sixth plenary session.

The document was signed by the presidents of the two nations during the first session of the Supreme Interstate Council of Uzbekistan and Azerbaijan. The treaty enshrines a new stage in bilateral relations aimed at strengthening the sovereignty, territorial integrity and sustainable development of both countries.

Under the treaty, the sides pledge not to participate in alliances and blocs directed against each other, as well as to refrain from actions that could harm the strategic partnership and allied relations.

Ratification of the document will strengthen mutual trust, develop political dialogue, trade and economic cooperation, and humanitarian ties. In addition, the treaty creates additional opportunities for the implementation of joint projects in the spheres of logistics, energy, industry, education, and tourism, as well as for the expansion of interregional cooperation.

The law was unanimously approved by senators following discussion.