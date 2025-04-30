Bangladesh proposes direct flights to Azerbaijan

BAKU, Azerbaijan, April 30. Bangladesh has proposed launching direct flights between Dhaka and Baku, Trend reports.

The proposal was raised during a meeting between Bangladesh’s Foreign Secretary, Ambassador Jashim Uddin, and Azerbaijan’s Deputy Foreign Minister, Elnur Mammadov.

Held as part of the second round of Bilateral Consultations in Dhaka, the meeting also addressed the ongoing visa challenges faced by Bangladeshi travelers to Azerbaijan. Ambassador Uddin called for a sustainable solution to the issue.

Both sides agreed to sign several memoranda of understanding in key areas such as trade, investment, energy, air connectivity, capacity building, and visa exemptions for diplomats and government officials.

In addition, the two countries agreed to establish a Joint Working Group on Trade to promote regular dialogue and further expand bilateral trade ties.