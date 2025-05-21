Azerbaijan, Kazakhstan brainstorm deposit centers' cooperation opportunities

Photo: National Depository Center of the Republic of Azerbaijan

BAKU, Azerbaijan, May 21. The Azerbaijan National Depository Center (NDC) and the Kazakhstan Stock Exchange (KASE) discussed cooperation opportunities, a source in the NDC told Trend.

A meeting was held between the NDC and KASE officials, who were visiting Azerbaijan.

In the course of the meeting, comprehensive insights were disseminated regarding the operational dynamics of the National Depository Center, the evolution of market infrastructure, and the strategic initiatives implemented to fortify the capital markets ecosystem of Azerbaijan.



The stakeholders engaged in dialogues regarding collaborative ventures and reciprocal knowledge transfer.

