President of Turkmenistan sends congratulatory letter to President Ilham Aliyev

BAKU, Azerbaijan, May 21. President of Turkmenistan Sardar Berdimuhamedov has sent a congratulatory letter to President of the Republic of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev, Trend reports.

The letter reads,

''Dear Ilham Heydar oglu,

On behalf of the people and the Government of Turkmenistan, as well as myself, I cordially congratulate you and the fraternal people of Azerbaijan on the occasion of your country’s Independence Day.

We are confident that the fraternal relations between Turkmenistan and the Republic of Azerbaijan, based on the principles of good neighborliness, sincere friendship, and mutual understanding, will continue to evolve dynamically to ensure a brighter future for our peoples.

Dear Ilham Heydar oglu, I wish you robust health, happiness, and further success in your responsible state position, and the brotherly people of Azerbaijan — peace, well-being, and prosperity.''