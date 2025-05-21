Azerbaijani information resources and government websites face cyberattacks

BAKU, Azerbaijan, May 21.​ The 'Arabian Ghost' hacker group has thrown down the gauntlet, launching cyberattacks on a slew of information resources, including the state websites of Azerbaijan, Trend reports via the State Service of Special Communication and Information Security.

"Cyberattacks against state institutions are monitored 24/7 by the State Service for Special Communications and Information Security (SCIS) and are prevented as a result of the measures taken by us. Despite that cyberattacks continue to this day, no interruptions or interference in the information resources of state institutions have been recorded," the service said.

"We call on citizens and government agencies to be vigilant in the field of cybersecurity, to immediately report suspicious activities, and to boost security measures.

The official website of the Computer Emergency Response Center of the State Service of Special Communication and Information Security (https://www.cert.gov.az) contains information and recommendations on cybersecurity," added the service.

