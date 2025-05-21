Uzbekistan, Hungary establish enhanced strategic partnership

TASHKENT, Uzbekistan, May 21. Following high-level talks held in Budapest between the President of Uzbekistan, Shavkat Mirziyoyev, and the Prime Minister of Hungary, Viktor Orbán, a Joint Declaration on the establishment of an enhanced strategic partnership was signed, Trend reports, citing the Uzbek President’s Office.

In the presence of the two leaders, a number of intergovernmental and interagency agreements were also exchanged.

Among the signed documents were an extradition treaty, an agreement on cooperation in the field of climate change, accords on natural disaster management, scientific and innovation cooperation, the peaceful use of nuclear energy, and other agreements aimed at strengthening bilateral cooperation across a broad range of areas.

As part of their broader economic agenda, the two sides agreed to boost mutual trade to €500 million, leveraging import substitution opportunities and GSP+ preferential trade conditions. The current portfolio of joint investment projects already exceeds $500 million, and new initiatives worth over €1.5 billion were outlined during the visit, underscoring the growing scale of cooperation between Uzbekistan and Hungary.

