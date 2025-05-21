President of Cuba sends congratulatory letter to President Ilham Aliyev

BAKU, Azerbaijan, May 21. President of Cuba, Miguel Díaz-Canel Bermúdez, sent a congratulatory letter to President of the Republic of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev on the occasion of Azerbaijan's national holiday, Trend reports.

The letter reads,

''Dear Mr. President,

I extend my heartfelt congratulations to you and your people on the occasion of the National Day of the Republic of Azerbaijan.

Availing myself of the opportunity, I would like to reiterate our intention to strengthen the relations of friendship and cooperation between our countries.

I express my highest consideration and esteem to you.''