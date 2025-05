Photo: Press Service of the President of the Republic of Azerbaijan

BUDAPEST, Hungary, May 21. The volume of Azerbaijan’s investments in the member states of the organization now exceeds a total of $20 billion, said President of the Republic of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev as he addressed the Informal Summit of the Heads of State of the Organization of Turkic States (OTS) in Budapest, Trend reports.

“The Turkic Investment Fund is expected to officially begin its operations this year,” the head of state emphasized.