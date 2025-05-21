Denial of opportunity for return of Western Azerbaijanis represents obstacles to peace - President Ilham Aliyev

BAKU, Azerbaijan, May 21.​ Unfortunately, the deep-rooted hatred for Turkic peoples in Armenian society, the fantasy of a “great Armenia”, the inclusion of territorial claims against Azerbaijan and Türkiye in the constitution of this country, and the denial of the opportunity for the return of Western Azerbaijanis represent obstacles to peace, President of the Republic of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev said in his address to the participants of the international conference on “Return to Western Azerbaijan as an Important Condition for the Supremacy of Human Rights”, Trend reports.

"Armenia should give up its territorial claims against neighboring states, take steps to restore and protect the cultural heritage of Azerbaijanis, allow access to the UNESCO monitoring mission, and start a dialogue with the Community on the issue of return. Armenia should express an unequivocal position on when and under what conditions Western Azerbaijanis can return to their ancestral lands. We expect the Armenian leadership to receive representatives of the Community on this issue," the head of state noted.