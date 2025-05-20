Kazakhstan advances spring farming operations in key agricultural zones

Photo: Ministry of Agriculture of the Republic of Kazakhstan

Spring fieldwork in Kazakhstan is on track, with 7.4 million hectares sown and key activities like moisture retention on 17.1 million hectares and soil treatment on 8.1 million hectares. The country has stored all required seeds for the year, is progressing with fertilizer supply contracts, and has sown various crops, including cereals, oilseeds, and forage crops.

