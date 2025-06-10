ACWA Power urges focus on local content in Uzbekistan's energy projects

BAKU, Azerbaijan, June 10. The expansion of Uzbekistan’s renewable energy sector must go hand in hand with improved transmission infrastructure and local economic participation, said Abid Malik, President Central Asia at ACWA Power, during the IV Tashkent International Investment Forum, Trend reports.

Speaking on the panel titled 'Green Development Model of New Uzbekistan: The Role of Renewable Energy in Addressing Environmental Challenges', Malik highlighted that while the country has made notable progress, the next phase of growth must address structural issues.

"You mentioned very good statistics — there are 9,000 km of transmission lines," Malik noted. "This is not only the case in Uzbekistan. Everywhere energy transition is taking place, the transmission line is one of the biggest constraints".

He emphasized that while installing solar or wind generation capacity is relatively straightforward, planning, building, and maintaining a nationwide transmission grid is a more complex task. "It’s extremely important for the government of Uzbekistan to focus on this. That includes system studies, grid stability, and resolving land-related issues over thousands of kilometers".

Malik explained that ACWA Power is actively working to maximize local content in its projects, not just by identifying local vendors but by helping them scale up. "We are working very closely with a lot of manufacturers. There is talent here. There is capability. We’re even providing technological support to enhance their manufacturing".

He pointed to a 2,000 MW wind project in Karakalpakstan as an example. "We put a condition for our wind turbine manufacturer — they have to manufacture turbines in Uzbekistan," Malik said. "After a lot of convincing, one of our selected manufacturers is now setting up facilities in Karakalpakstan for tower and blade production".

This, he said, will not only support energy goals but also build human capital and add to GDP through job creation and skills development.

Malik also shared an update on a recently completed 1,000 MW wind project in Bukhara. "It includes 158 wind turbines and required 15 million kilometers of cable," he said, illustrating the scale and infrastructure needs of such projects.