Azerbaijan, Canada convene first political consultations

BAKU, Azerbaijan, June 10.​ The first political consultations between the Foreign Ministries of Azerbaijan and Canada were held in Baku on June 10, a source in the Azerbaijani Foreign Ministry told Trend.

The delegation of Azerbaijan was led by Head of the American Department of the Foreign Ministry Esmira Jafarova, and the Canadian delegation by Executive Director of the Eastern Europe and Eurasia Division of the Foreign Ministry Andreas Weichert.

During the consultations, the sides exchanged views on the prospects for the development of political relations between the two countries, and the importance of mutual visits and contacts within the framework of international events to promote continuous political dialogue was emphasized.

The importance of avoiding moments and steps that create tension in bilateral relations was brought to attention.

In the context of cooperation in the economic sphere, opportunities for increasing bilateral trade turnover, as well as implementing joint projects in energy, transport, high technologies, and other areas, were discussed. Special attention was paid to successful cooperation with the Canadian side within the framework of COP29.

The strategic role of Azerbaijan in the implementation of important energy, transport, and logistics projects, in which the country is an initiator and active participant, was highly appreciated.

At the same time, it was noted that cooperation in the fields of education, culture, and tourism will make a significant contribution to strengthening inter-people relations.

The meeting also provided detailed information on the current situation in the region during the post-conflict period, the Armenia-Azerbaijan normalization process and the factors hindering this process, the steps taken by Azerbaijan to ensure lasting peace, as well as the mine problem in the liberated territories, the large-scale reconstruction and reconstruction work carried out there.

In conclusion, the parties exchanged views on issues of mutual interest on the regional and international agenda.

