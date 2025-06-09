Kazakhstan’s coal transport increases in first 5M 2025
Photo: Kazakhstan Railways
From January to May 2025, Kazakhstan transported 41.6 million tons of hard coal, a 2.4 percent increase year-on-year, with exports rising 18.9 percent to 12.2 million tons. Overall freight on Kazakhstan Railways reached 107 million tons, up 4.4 percent, including a notable 54 percent growth in grain transport and export shipments up 62 percent.
