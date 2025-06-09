Iran braces for UN Security Council resolution with new response plan

BAKU, Azerbaijan, June 9. Iran has a list of possible actions if the UN Security Council meeting approves a resolution against Iran (UNSC), said Behrouz Kamalvandi, spokesperson for the Atomic Energy Organization of Iran (AEOI), Trend reports.

Speaking to local media, Kamalvandi stated that Iran’s potential responses would include both technical steps and changes in the format of its cooperation with the International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA).

“Passing successive resolutions and increasing pressure amounts to creating conditions for a new scenario. If any legal claim is made against Iran, it must be clarified exactly which commitment Iran is alleged to have failed. The failure of the other parties to uphold their commitments is what led Iran to suspend its own. If they return to compliance, so will Iran,” he said.

Kamalvandi emphasized that Iran had previously issued warnings in earlier resolutions, but these had been ignored.

“Consequently, Iran has increased uranium enrichment to 60 percent by a factor of 7 and installed state-of-the-art 13th generation centrifuges,” he added.

On January 16, 2016, the JCPOA came into force between Iran and the P5+1 group (US, Russia, China, the UK, France, and Germany) regarding Iran’s nuclear program. However, on May 8, 2018, the US withdrew from the Joint Comprehensive Plan of Action (JCPOA) between Iran and the 5+1 group (Russia, China, the UK, France, the US, and Germany) and imposed new sanctions on Iran starting from November 2018.

By the end of 2020, the Iranian parliament decided to pursue a strategic plan in the nuclear sector to counter the sanctions, leading to a suspension of additional steps and the Additional Protocol as per the nuclear agreement.

Consequently, the International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA) faced a reduction in monitoring capabilities by 20–30 percent.

The IAEA stated in its latest report that as of May 17, 2024, Iran had 408.6 kilograms of uranium enriched to 60 percent. The amount of uranium enriched to 60 percent increased by 133.8 kilograms compared to the report given in February. The report considered that enrichment at this level was a short technical step to the 90 percent enrichment level (considered weapons-grade). The agency called on Iran to cooperate fully and effectively.

