EBRD supports Tirana Bank to deepen Albania’s trade links
Photo: European Bank for Reconstruction and Development
The European Bank for Reconstruction and Development (EBRD) is preparing a 5 million euro trade finance facility for Tirana Bank, aimed at strengthening Albania’s trade links and enhancing the bank’s capacity to support local businesses.
