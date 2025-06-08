Iran expands trade reach through central province customs

BAKU, Azerbaijan, June 8.​ Product exports via the customs of Iran’s Central Province reached 294,000 tons in the first two months of the current Iranian year (from March 21 through May 21, 2025), valued at $192 million, Rouhollah Gholami, the Director-General of the province's Customs Department, told reporters, Trend reports.

According to Gholami, goods were exported to 65 countries, with the main destinations being Afghanistan, Pakistan, Iraq, Türkiye, and Uzbekistan.

He noted that among the exported goods were various types of hydrocarbons, liquefied gas, polyethylene, industrial oils, aluminum cans, glass containers, dairy products, and others.

Concurrently, the volume of imports processed via the provincial customs framework reached 40,000 metric tons within the specified timeframe, with a cumulative valuation of $206 million. Furthermore, the province's import valuation experienced a substantial uptick of 101 percent, while the volumetric metrics exhibited a modest increment of 2 percent relative to the corresponding temporal frame of the previous fiscal year (spanning from March 20 to May 20, 2024).



Gholami articulated that merchandise was procured from a diverse array of 29 nations, encompassing the United Arab Emirates (UAE), China, Türkiye, Germany, and Qatar. The primary imported commodities encompassed steel sheets, aluminum ingots, antioxidants, pharmaceutical precursors, bananas, and a variety of ancillary goods.



In the preceding Iranian fiscal year (spanning March 20, 2024, to March 20, 2025), the aggregate export volume processed through Central Province customs reached a substantial $1.2 billion, reflecting a notable 12 percent uptick relative to the antecedent year (from March 21, 2023, to March 19, 2024).

