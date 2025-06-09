Azerbaijan's "ASAN" set to purchase IT equipment via tender

"ASAN", the State Agency for Public Service and Social Innovations under the President of Azerbaijan, has launched a tender to purchase IT equipment (switches). The participation fee is 600 manat ($353), and proposals must be submitted by 16:00 (GMT+4) on July 11, 2025.

Access to paid information is limited If You already have a account, please log in Login Register