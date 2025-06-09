Kazakhstan's Abai embarks on cutting-edge woodworking project
Photo: Akimat (local government) of the Kazakhstan’s Abai region
A groundbreaking ceremony was held in Kazakhstan’s Abai region to launch the construction of a modern woodworking complex. The project aims to create new jobs and produce environmentally friendly wood products using innovative technologies. The facility is expected to start operations in the near future, contributing to regional development.
