Kazakhstan, Iran intend to take cooperation to new level

ASTANA, Kazakhstan, June 8. As part of his official visit to Iran, Deputy Prime Minister – Minister of Foreign Affairs of the Republic of Kazakhstan Murat Nurtleu held negotiations with Minister of Foreign Affairs of the Islamic Republic of Iran Seyed Abbas Araghchi, Trend reports, citing the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Kazakhstan.

The ministers discussed the current state and future prospects of bilateral interaction, as well as exchanged views on pressing international and regional issues. Particular attention was paid to enhancing trade and economic partnership, with an emphasis on bringing cooperation to a qualitatively new level.

“We intend to further expand the dynamic and constructive dialogue between our two countries. In 2024, bilateral trade increased by 12.3% and amounted to over 340 million US dollars, while in the first quarter of 2025, this figure rose by 82% to 129 million US dollars. Our goal is to maintain this momentum and increase trade turnover to 3 billion US dollars,” Nurtleu stated.