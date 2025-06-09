Russian-Kyrgyz Development Fund to breathe new life into cinemas in Kyrgyzstan

Photo: Russian-Kyrgyz Development Fund

The Russian-Kyrgyz Development Fund (RKDF) has partnered with Atlant Cinema LLC to renovate cinemas in small and medium towns across Kyrgyzstan. This initiative, supported by the government, aims to improve cultural infrastructure and provide greater access to quality and domestic films outside major cities.

Access to paid information is limited If You already have a account, please log in Login Register