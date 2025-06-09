Iran supercharges South Pars Gas field to fuel energy ambitions
Iran is advancing its expansion efforts at the South Pars gas field to significantly increase daily gas output by commissioning new infill wells, with each expected to add substantial production capacity. The broader plan involves drilling dozens of additional wells across multiple platforms, aiming to enhance Iran’s strategic energy position and boost export capabilities.
