Uzbekistan Airways expands route network in Pakistan

TASHKENT, Uzbekistan, June 9. Uzbekistan Airways is expanding its route network in Pakistan, Trend reports.

Commencing on June 14, the operational schedule for the Tashkent–Islamabad–Tashkent corridor will initiate regular flight services.



Pakistan stands as a pioneering node within the expansive network of Uzbekistan Airways' operational trajectory. Following a brief cessation of aerial operations, the bilateral air connectivity between the two nations was reinstated in November 2024, coinciding with the recommencement of flight services to Lahore.

