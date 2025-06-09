Iran's Bahar Azadi gold coin elevates in price
The new Bahar Azadi gold coin sold for 734 million rials ($1,148) on June 9, rising from 726 million rials ($1,135) a day earlier. The increase follows Iran’s move to a floating exchange rate on May 31, 2024. The older coin version was priced at 668 million rials ($1,044).
