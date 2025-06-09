Iran's imports from Azerbaijan drop significantly in early year

Iran's imports from Azerbaijan have significantly decreased in both value and weight during the first two months of the current Iranian year, compared to the same period in the previous year. Despite this, Iran's total non-oil imports have remained substantial, with a slight increase in weight, reflecting the country's continued focus on importing essential goods while limiting imports of domestically produced items.

