Qantas jet diverts to Azerbaijan's Heydar Aliyev Airport for emergency landing

BAKU, Azerbaijan, June 9. The captain of the Qantas Airlines aircraft flying on the London-Singapore route applied to Heydar Aliyev International Airport for an emergency landing, Trend reports.

Meanwhile, the reason was the sudden deterioration of health of one of the passengers on board.

The Airbus A380 airplane successfully landed at 07: 55 Baku time. The passenger was immediately treated on the spot. At present, the process of necessary medical assessment and monitoring of the passenger's health is ongoing.

Airbus A380 - is considered to be the largest passenger airplane in the world air transportation. This two-deck and four-engine airplane is capable of carrying hundreds of passengers and landing only at international airports meeting special technical standards.

Heydar Aliyev International Airport is equipped with modern ground equipment, wide runways and high-class service infrastructure capable of handling A380 type aircraft. From this point of view, Baku Airport is one of the few airports in the region that is fully technically and operationally ready to receive this type of aircraft.