EU clean energy investment nears $390B as fossil fuels fade

The European Union’s clean energy investment is projected to reach nearly $390 billion in 2025, ranking third globally, according to the International Energy Agency (IEA). Driven by the post-Ukraine war energy crisis, favorable policies, and declining renewable costs, Europe has dramatically shifted its energy profile over the past decade.

