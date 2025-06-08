EU clean energy investment nears $390B as fossil fuels fade
The European Union’s clean energy investment is projected to reach nearly $390 billion in 2025, ranking third globally, according to the International Energy Agency (IEA). Driven by the post-Ukraine war energy crisis, favorable policies, and declining renewable costs, Europe has dramatically shifted its energy profile over the past decade.
Access to paid information is limited
If You already have a account, please log in
Subscription to paid content
Gain access to all that Trend has to offer, as well as to premium, licensed content via subscription or direct purchase through a credit card.
- AZN
- USD
- EUR
- RUB
10 news item
40.00 23.50 20.00 0.00Buy
Subscribe to paid news for 3 months
1 020.00 600.00 510.00 0.00Buy