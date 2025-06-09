Azerbaijan boosts product imports from China in 4M2025
Azerbaijan’s trade with China grew significantly in the first four months of 2025, with imports rising by 36% and China becoming the country’s second-largest source of imports. Overall, Azerbaijan’s foreign trade volume increased by over 24%, though the trade surplus sharply declined compared to the same period last year.
Access to paid information is limited
If You already have a account, please log in
Subscription to paid content
Gain access to all that Trend has to offer, as well as to premium, licensed content via subscription or direct purchase through a credit card.
- AZN
- USD
- EUR
- RUB
10 news item
40.00 23.50 20.00 0.00Buy
Subscribe to paid news for 3 months
1 020.00 600.00 510.00 0.00Buy