Azerbaijan holds charity event in Syria on occasion of Eid al-Adha (PHOTO)

BAKU, Azerbaijan, June 8. Azerbaijan held another charity event in Syria. On the occasion of the Eid Al-Adha, on June 7-8 of this year, a humanitarian campaign was organized on June 7–8 this year in Syrian provinces severely affected by destruction — in the suburbs of Damascus, Homs, and surrounding areas, Trend reports, citing the Embassy of Azerbaijan in Syria.

The campaign was held under the slogan: "The most sincere congratulations from the Azerbaijani people to the brotherly Syrian people."

The campaign was initiated and organized by the Embassy with the support of the Azerbaijan International Development Agency (AIDA). Sacrificial meat was distributed to 320 families affected by the war. The Syrian “Hayat” Foundation, as well as the volunteer groups “Sawaidul Ihsan” (“Kind Hands”) and “Basmat al-Hayat” (“Smile of Life”), also took part in organizing the charity action.

On the first day of the initiative, families of Arab, Turkmen, Circassian, and Alawite origin received assistance in the Western and Eastern Ghouta districts of the Damascus suburbs. On the following day, aid was delivered to residents in Homs and its surrounding areas. The vast majority of the beneficiary families consisted of women with many children who had lost their husbands as a result of the protracted civil war. In total, approximately 1,500 people received assistance over the two days.

The families who received Gurban gifts expressed deep gratitude to the people and government of Azerbaijan and conveyed their heartfelt wishes.

In accordance with the instructions of President Ilham Aliyev of Azerbaijan, humanitarian assistance activities on behalf of the country for the people of Syria are planned to continue.

It should be recalled that at the end of last year, the Republic of Azerbaijan sent 200 tons of humanitarian aid to the Syrian people. In addition, with the support of AIDA and the organization of the Azerbaijani Embassy in Syria, iftar meals were provided for 1,000 orphaned children in Damascus from March 25–27 this year.