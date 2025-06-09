Kazakhstan’s freight sector accelerates with rail growth in 5M2025
Photo: Kazakhstan Railways
From January through May 2025, Kazakhstan Railways saw an overall increase in cargo transportation compared to the same period last year. Both domestic shipments and exports grew, with notable rises in coal, grain, oil cargoes, ferrous metals, chemical fertilizers, and construction materials.
Access to paid information is limited
If You already have a account, please log in
Subscription to paid content
Gain access to all that Trend has to offer, as well as to premium, licensed content via subscription or direct purchase through a credit card.
- AZN
- USD
- EUR
- RUB
10 news item
40.00 23.50 20.00 0.00Buy
Subscribe to paid news for 3 months
1 020.00 600.00 510.00 0.00Buy