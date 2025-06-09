EBRD President set to visit Uzbekistan for high-level talks

TASHKENT, Uzbekistan, June 9. President of the European Bank for Reconstruction and Development (EBRD) Odile Renaud-Basso will visit Uzbekistan from June 10 through 11, 2025 for meetings with top government officials and foreign investors, Trend reports via the European Bank for Reconstruction and Development.

According to the information, during the two-day program, the EBRD President plans to meet with the President of Uzbekistan, Shavkat Mirziyoyev, and hold bilateral meetings with the Deputy Prime Minister and EBRD Governor, Jamshid Khodjaev, as well as with the Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Economy and Finance, Jamshid Kuchkarov.



“The EBRD President will co-chair the third plenary session of the Foreign Investors Council. She will also deliver a speech at the Tashkent International Investment Forum,” the bank’s statement reads.



In the course of the visit, it is expected that EBRD to sign several investment projects aimed at developing sustainable infrastructure and supporting Uzbekistan’s pharmaceutical sector.



Uzbekistan has been the largest recipient of EBRD funding in Central Asia for five consecutive years. To date, the Bank has invested about 5.6 billion euros in 181 projects across the country, with the majority of funds directed toward supporting private entrepreneurship.