Iran turns up valve on South Pars gas field with Qatar
Iran has increased daily gas production from the joint South Pars gas field with Qatar by commissioning its first infill well in the first phase, adding over 2 million cubic meters of gas per day. Petropars Company’s enhanced drilling experience is expected to streamline future well development as Iran continues to develop its significant share of the field’s vast reserves.
