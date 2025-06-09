Turkmenistan сhampions new trade corridors linking Central Asia to India

ASHGABAT, Turkmenistan, June 9. Minister of Foreign Affairs of Turkmenistan Rashid Meredov participated in the fourth Central Asia-India Dialogue within the framework of his official visit to India and discussed issues of strengthening regional cooperation and development of new transport corridors linking Central Asia and India, Trend reports.

At the high-level meeting, the foreign ministers of Central Asian nations and India identified key areas for multilateral collaboration, with a strong emphasis on enhancing economic partnerships in trade, investment, and industry. Strengthening transport connectivity between the regions was a major priority.

Minister Meredov reaffirmed Turkmenistan’s dedication to advancing trade, economic integration, and investment cooperation. He highlighted Turkmenistan’s active role in major infrastructure and logistics initiatives, placing special emphasis on the Turkmenistan-Afghanistan-Pakistan-India (TAPI) gas pipeline as a strategic energy project contributing to regional energy security.

Further discussions addressed the need to enhance transport and transit potential by advancing coordinated efforts to develop efficient corridors linking Central Asia with India.

In terms of regional stability, Turkmenistan reiterated that its policy of permanent neutrality continues to play a vital role in maintaining peace and fostering international cooperation.

Looking to future-oriented sectors, the ministers proposed the creation of a Joint Program for Technological and Scientific Cooperation between Central Asia and India. This initiative would focus on digital technologies, biotechnology, nanotechnology, educational exchange, joint research, startup support, and integrating innovations into industrial production.

Healthcare, pharmaceutical development, and scientific research were also highlighted as key areas for deepened cooperation.

Concluding the dialogue, the ministers emphasized the value of aligning the political and diplomatic capabilities of Central Asia and India to jointly address regional and global challenges. Such collaboration is seen as a crucial factor in ensuring long-term political stability, sustainable economic growth, and balanced regional development.

The session concluded with the adoption of a Joint Statement outlining the shared priorities and commitments of the fourth Central Asia-India Dialogue.