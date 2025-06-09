Vətən müharibəsinin Anım Gününün rəmzi olan Xarı bülbül
...
Iran releases currency exchange rates for June 9

Iran Materials 9 June 2025 10:17 (UTC +04:00)
Iran releases currency exchange rates for June 9

Elnur Baghishov
Elnur Baghishov
BAKU, Azerbaijan, June 9. The Central Bank of Iran (CBI) put up an official exchange rate for foreign currencies on June 9, Trend reports via the CBI.

According to the bank's currency exchange benchmark, the value of 44 currencies increased compared to June 8.

As for CBI, $1 equals 639,238 rials, and one euro is 728,135 rials, while on June 8, one euro was 726,995 rials.

Currency

Rial on June 9

Rial on June 8

1 US dollar

USD

639,238

638,095

1 British pound

GBP

865,028

863,946

1 Swiss franc

CHF

777,504

774,535

1 Swedish króna

SEK

66,289

66,167

1 Norwegian krone

NOK

63,196

63,087

1 Danish krone

DKK

97,661

97,526

1 Indian rupee

INR

7,454

7,440

1 UAE Dirham

AED

174,061

173,749

1 Kuwaiti dinar

KWD

2,077,466

2,074,204

100 Pakistani rupees

PKR

226,624

226,219

100 Japanese yen

JPY

441,319

440,195

1 Hong Kong dollar

HKD

81,465

81,318

1 Omani rial

OMR

1,660,155

1,657,219

1 Canadian dollar

CAD

466,908

465,858

1 New Zealand dollar

NZD

384,476

383,789

1 South African rand

ZAR

35,977

35,881

1 Turkish lira

TRY

16,300

16,271

1 Russian ruble

RUB

8,130

8,075

1 Qatari riyal

QAR

175,615

175,301

100 Iraqi dinars

IQD

48,786

48,698

1 Syrian pound

SYP

49

49

1 Australian dollar

AUD

414,997

413,611

1 Saudi riyal

SAR

170,463

170,159

1 Bahraini dinar

BHD

1,700,101

1,697,061

1 Singapore dollar

SGD

495,737

494,865

100 Bangladeshi takas

BDT

521,505

520,727

10 Sri Lankan rupees

LKR

21,376

21,338

1 Myanmar kyat

MMK

304

304

100 Nepalese rupees

NPR

465,630

464,795

1 Libyan dinar

LYD

116,994

116,798

1 Chinese yuan

CNY

88,924

88,764

100 Thai baht

THB

1,950,920

1,949,253

1 Malaysian ringgit

MYR

151,196

150,925

1,000 South Korean won

KRW

470,005

469,164

1 Jordanian dinar

JOD

901,605

899,993

1 euro

EUR

727,135

726,995

100 Kazakh tenge

KZT

125,336

125,105

1 Georgian lari

GEL

234,025

233,606

1,000 Indonesian rupiahs

IDR

39,261

39,180

1 Afghan afghani

AFN

9,153

9,137

1 Belarusian ruble

BYN

195,187

194,826

1 Azerbaijani manat

AZN

376,022

375,350

100 Philippine pesos

PHP

1,145,632

1,143,478

1 Tajik somoni

TJS

64,665

64,552

1 Turkmen manat

TMT

182,601

182,265

Venezuelan bolívar

VES

6,505

6,488

The CBI adopted the SANA system for currency exchange offices, where one euro costs 810,727 rials and $1 costs 711,746 rials.

NIMA is a scheme for selling a percentage of the foreign money earned from exports.

The price of one euro in this system amounted to 788,645 rials, and the price of $1 totaled 692,360 rials.

On the black market, $1 is worth about 820,000–823,000 rials, while one euro is worth about 936,000–939,000 rials.

