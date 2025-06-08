Kazakhstan reveals regional inflation gaps in May 2025

In May 2025, Kazakhstan’s monthly inflation rate slowed to 0.9 percent, with notable declines in prices for several food items such as cucumbers and tomatoes, though services and non-food goods continued to rise. Year-on-year inflation reached 11.3 percent, driven largely by rising costs in paid services and electronics, while some staples like buckwheat and rice became cheaper.

Access to paid information is limited If You already have a account, please log in Login Register