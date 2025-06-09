Delivery of Eid al-Adha food to low-income families continues at initiative of Heydar Aliyev Foundation VP Leyla Aliyeva (PHOTO)

BAKU, Azerbaijan, June 9. On the initiative of Leyla Aliyeva, Vice-President of the Heydar Aliyev Foundation, head and founder of IDEA Public Union, delivery of food on the occasion of Eid al-Adha to low-income families continues at the initiative of Leyla Aliyeva.

The latest destination of the charity campaign was the Nizami district of Baku, where holiday food packages, including portions of sacrificial meat, were delivered to 100 low-income families.

The primary goal of the “Our Kitchen” social project is to strengthen social solidarity by delivering hot meals and food assistance to underprivileged families and individuals. Since its launch, volunteers of the project have provided warm meals and food support to hundreds of thousands of people across Baku and surrounding regions, offering compassion and hope in their daily lives.

The project’s website - bizimmetbex.az - is now active, offering opportunities for donations and volunteer participation.