BAKU, Azerbaijan, June 8. The Azerbaijani judo team will take part in the European Youth Cup, which will be held in the German capital Berlin, Trend reports.

The team include 17 athletes.

Among them are two-time world champion among juniors Nihad Mamishov (60 kg), winners of the European Championship among juniors Nizami Imranov (66 kg) and Suleyman Shukurov (81 kg), as well as world champion among juniors Jasur Ibadli (81 kg).

Athletes from 37 countries will compete in Berlin.