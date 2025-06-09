Azerbaijan Air Force Commander visits Uzbekistan (PHOTO)

BAKU, Azerbaijan, June 9. A delegation led by Deputy Minister of Defense of the Republic of Azerbaijan – Commander of the Air Force, Lieutenant General Namig Islamzade paid a visit to the Republic of Uzbekistan at the invitation of Commander of the Air Defense Forces and the Air Force of the Republic of Uzbekistan, Major General Akhmad Burkhanov.

First, the monument to the National Leader in Heydar Aliyev Square in Tashkent was visited, flowers were laid at the monument and the memory of the National Leader was honored.

Lieutenant General Namig Islamzade met with the Minister of Defense of the Republic of Uzbekistan, Major General Shukhrat Khalmukhamedov, and his Uzbek counterpart, Major General Akhmad Burkhanov.

During the meetings, the current state and prospects for the development of military cooperation between the two countries were discussed. The sides held a detailed exchange of views on the importance of mutual visits to enhance experience exchange between Azerbaijan and Uzbekistan in the field of military aviation and air defense, as well as on other related issues.

As part of the visit, the Azerbaijani delegation also visited the Chirchik air base and one of the military units, where they familiarized themselves with the activities and conditions created.

In the end, a number of issues of mutual interest were discussed, and the guests’ questions were answered.