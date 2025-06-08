Azerbaijan's tourism potential presented in South Korea (PHOTO)

BAKU, Azerbaijan, June 6. The tourism potential of Azerbaijan is presented at the Seoul International Tourism Fair (SITF), which is being held in the capital of the Republic of Korea from June 5 to 8, Trend reports with reference to the State Tourism Agency of Azerbaijan.

SITF, one of the leading tourism exhibitions in the Republic of Korea, serves as a dynamic platform for tourism professionals from around the world to network, explore innovative trends and create opportunities for advancement in the tourism industry.

The country is represented at the exhibition by the Azerbaijan Tourism Bureau, CJSC Azerbaijan Airlines and 5 local partners. Visitors are provided with information related to Azerbaijani culture, national cuisine and nature tourism.

The tourism opportunities of Karabakh and the Eastern Zangezur region are demonstrated during the exhibition, and an information campaign is being conducted within the framework of the "Year of Constitution and Sovereignty".

The national stand of Azerbaijan was visited by the Ambassador Extraordinary and Plenipotentiary of the Republic of Azerbaijan to the Republic of Korea Ramin Hasanov.