Electricity output at Iran’s Bushehr NPP declines in past year

BAKU, Azerbaijan, June 9.​ Electricity production at Iran’s Bushehr Nuclear Power Plant (NPP), located in the southern province of Bushehr, declined by 5.6 percent in the last Iranian year (from March 20, 2024, through March 20, 2025), compared to the previous year (from March 21, 2023, through March 19, 2024).

Data obtained by Trend from the Nuclear Power Production and Development Company of Iran (NPPD) shows that the plant generated around 7.02 million kilowatt-hours of electricity during the period, down from 7.43 million kilowatt-hours a year earlier. Despite the drop, the plant’s operations prevented the release of an estimated 7,390 tons of emissions into the atmosphere.

The report also notes that the plant helped Iran avoid the consumption of around 1.82 billion cubic meters of gas and 11.1 million barrels of crude oil. Bushehr NPP’s first unit began operations in 2011 and was officially handed over to Iranian control by a Russian nuclear company in 2013. Since then, the unit has produced electricity at a maximum capacity of 1,000 megawatt-hours and has generated over 65 billion kilowatt-hours over a ten-year span.

Construction of the second and third units began in 2017 on a 50-hectare site. Once operational, each unit is expected to generate 1,057 megawatts of electricity. Their combined contribution could save about 10 million barrels of crude oil or 1.6 billion cubic meters of gas annually, while preventing nearly 7 million tons of pollutant emissions.

