Uzbekistan, Slovakia cement ties with strategic partnership deal

Economy Materials 9 June 2025 14:39 (UTC +04:00)
Photo: Uzbek president’s office

Kamol Ismailov
TASHKENT, Uzbekistan, June 9. Following negotiations held in Tashkent, President of Uzbekistan Shavkat Mirziyoyev and Prime Minister of the Slovak Republic Robert Fico signed a Joint Declaration establishing strategic partnership relations between the countries, Trend reports via the Uzbek president’s office.

In the presence of the leaders, a ceremony was held to exchange bilateral agreements, including:

• On the training of diplomatic personnel;
• On cooperation in the field of agriculture;
• On cooperation in standardization, metrology, and conformity assessment of goods;
• On cooperation in the regulation of energy markets;
• A cooperation program between the Ministries of Foreign Affairs for 2025–2026;
• A cooperation program in the field of standardization for 2025–2026.

These agreements mark a significant step towards strengthening bilateral relations and expanding collaboration across multiple sectors between Uzbekistan and Slovakia.

